Mumbai: Dadar's new deck follows no COVID-19 protocols

Just days after COVID-19 cases dropped in the city, the new viewing deck at Dadar was seen following no COVID-19 protocols. With a pouring crowd of 300 to 400 people at once on weekends, there were no vaccination checks, no temperature checks, no social distancing and no strictness towards wearing masks.



Citizens were seen flocking at the newly inaugurated deck at Dadar Chowpatty, to get a view of the sea link and to spend some time outside of their homes. However, no covid checks were conducted upon entry and the focus on social distancing and wearing a mask was almost negligible.



According to the security guard posted at the deck, Shiv Kumar, the timing for people to visit the deck for 15 days since the inauguration day will be 6 am to 10 pm (full day) and after that it will be 6am to 12pm and 4pm to 10 pm on regular days.



“Food is not allowed in the deck because people do not clean up afterwards, and during weekends the crowd is much more compared to the weekdays. Regarding covid norms, we are going to be strict in the coming days,” said Shiv Kumar.



A local resident, Mukesh Patel said, “I live in Dadar itself but I've come to this chowpatty after 8 years. The deck is really beautiful and it's a good place for people to come and rest in the evening. The deck will also give a boost to the businesses at the chowpatty.”



Pooja Bhide, who came along with her family, said, “The best part about the deck is the seating arrangement along with the view. It is good for old people who like to take a stroll in the evenings. Also the entrance which is a slope creates accessibility for people with wheelchairs.”



“The only thing is that the size of the deck could’ve been bigger which could accommodate more people. We are amid a pandemic and to roam in a very crowded place is still not completely right,” added Bhide.



Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:36 PM IST