In pics: Aditya Thackeray inaugurates 'Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smriti Viewing Deck' at Dadar Chowpatty

With an eye over the upcoming BMC election, State Environment Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday unveiled a viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty, offering a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. During the Inauguration, Aditya Thackeray directed BMC administration to name the deck as 'Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smriti Viewing Deck'.

With the BMC elections scheduled to be declared any moment, Shiv-Sena-led BMC is on a spree to showcase new projects and Thackeray scion's pet concept of Tactical Urbanism where unused spaces are converted into beautified urban spaces for the citizens. Accordingly, beautification works like construction of theme parks, beautification of grounds and places under the flyover bridges have been conducted throughout the year.

As a part of this beautification drive, the BMC has now built a 10,000 sq. ft. elevated platform over a stormwater drain (SWD) outfall at Dadar Chowpatty near Chaitya Bhoomi. The viewing deck has been built 10 feet high from sea level. The construction started in March 2021 and it was completed within ten months. The deck has 26 pillars with new and energy-saving LED lights being installed.

Over 300 people at a time can enjoy the view from the deck. There are 26 benches for people to sit and 130 different types of trees have been kept to beautify the deck.

Aaditya Thackeray said, "A new tourist spot is now available for Mumbaikars and tourists in the form of this beautiful and attractive viewing deck." He has also directed the BMC administration to build similar viewing decks on SWD outfalls at other locations.

Subsequently, Thackeray also inaugurated a 'Suvidha Kendra' in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum cluster. The BMC claims it is India's biggest toilet single block with 111 toilet seats. The centre will save 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year. The centre will benefit over 50,000 residents of Dharavi, it said.

Thackeray tweeted, "We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation."

BMC is going to build 10 more Suvidha Kendras in areas like Ghatkopar, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz and Govandi.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:30 AM IST