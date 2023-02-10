Mumbai: Dadar resident kills wife, self over debt issues

Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected | Pexels

Mumbai: Deep in debt, a Dadar resident killed his wife and died by suicide on Thursday. Vinod Samgiskar, 43, and his wife were found lying unconscious at their residence where a vial of poison and a note explaining the reason for this extreme step were found. They are survived by a 17-year-old daughter.

The daughter was away at college when the incident happened.

Man was a peon at a pvt company in Goregaon

According to Dadar police, a relative of Shubhangi’s got worried when she did not answer her phone despite repeated attempts. She then asked another relative living close-by to check up on Shubhangi. When he reached Samgiskar’s residence, the relative found the door ajar. Upon entering he found the couple lying unconscious on the floor. He informed the Dadar police who moved the couple to KEM Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

No injury marks were found on the bodies, police said.

The relative who went to the scene of crime was not aware of the debt situation of Vinod, who he said was a very calm person. He was not sure why Vinod resorted to ending his life, he said.

Vinod works as a peon in a private company in Goregaon.

Shubhangi, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, was often ill, police said and added that she had recently undergone surgery for removal of kidney stones.

Dadar Police Station Senior Inspector Mahesh Mugutrao told FPJ that the suicide note was retrieved from Vinod’s residence. Further investigation is on.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)