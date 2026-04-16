Mumbai: Dadar Railway Station Set For Major Upgrade With New Platform To Ease Peak Hour Congestion

Dadar Railway Station Set For Major Upgrade With New Platform To Ease Peak Hour Congestion |

Mumbai: Dadar railway station is set for a major upgrade, with Central Railway planning a new platform between its corridor and Western Railway as part of the 5th–6th line project. The move is aimed at easing congestion and improving train handling at one of Mumbai’s busiest junctions.

To make space for the platform, land is being acquired from the Western Railway side, impacting encroachments in Dalavi Nagar. According to a senior official, 46 encroachments were identified, of which 40 have been issued eviction notices. Six cases are still under process, while 14 have reached the High Court. Under the rehabilitation plan, 15 project-affected persons have been allotted alternative accommodation. Of these, 13 structures have already been demolished, while two remain. The remaining 11 cases are under negotiation with MMRDA for rehabilitation or commercial shop allotment.

Officials said the new platform will primarily be used for suburban train operations, helping reduce congestion and improve punctuality during peak hours. “It will allow better segregation of train movements and smoother handling of services at Dadar.

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The project will also lead to a complete renumbering of platforms at Dadar. Currently, Western Railway has seven platforms, with one more under construction, while Central Railway has seven and one more planned. Once both works are complete, a new numbering system will be introduced to avoid confusion.

Dadar is a crucial interchange for lakhs of daily commuters. The additional platform and track expansion are expected to significantly improve capacity, reduce delays, and streamline operations at this key junction.

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