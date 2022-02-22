Mumbai: Dadar GRP arrests man for allegedly molesting minor girl inside Konark Express

Dadar GRP arrested a man for allegedly outraging modesty of a minor girl. The incident took place inside Konark Express when the 15-year-old girl who ran away from home was returning her hometown in Hyderabad. The accused is identified as Taher Ali Rehman, 26 a resident of Pune has been booked under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

According to the police, the victim a native of Hyderabad ran away from her home and came to the city on Saturday. However hours later she decided to return and boarded Konark Express from Dadar Central in the afternoon.

After finding a lonely girl the accused started harassing her and touched her inappropriately, after she raised an alarm the co passengers offloaded him at the time the train had already reached Pune.

At Pune, a zero FIR (First Information Report) was registered on the girl's complaint and it was transferred to Dadar GRP. Rehman who is unemployed came to Mumbai in search of job but could not find it and was returning to Pune from Konark Express, said police.

