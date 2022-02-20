Mumbai: Auto driver held for molesting nurse in Juhu

The Juhu police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a nurse employed with a private hospital. The incident occurred on February 17, when the nurse was returning from her night shift duty in the wee hours when the auto driver allegedly flashed himself and molested the woman in the Juhu area. The arrest was made on Saturday and he was produced in a local magistrate court on Sunday.

According to the police, the complainant, a 24-year-old nurse, who is employed at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri (W), was on night duty on February 16 and was returning home in the early hours of the next morning. While she was waiting for the bus at the stop, an auto-rickshaw driven by Dinesh Chourasiya, approached the nurse to drop her at Andheri railway station.

Police said that the accused offered her to drop at a sharing rate, after which she agreed.

Chourasiya, instead of taking the nurse to the station, took her to an isolated place on Gulmohar Road, where he stopped the three-wheeler and flashed himself to the woman. When she started screaming and running, he molested the nurse, and later sped away. Meanwhile, the nurse had noted down the auto number, following which she approached Juhu Police.

Subsequently, acting on the complaint, a case of molestation was registered against the driver and Chourasiya was nabbed from Kandivali based on details sought from the Regional Transport office. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:54 PM IST