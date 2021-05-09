Mumbai Dabbawalas distribute food at COVID care centres, hospitals

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to pose challenges to people, Mumbai Dabbawalas are going an extra mile to help those in need.

Mumbai Dabbawalas, who themselves are facing the consequences of lockdown and are struggling financially, distribute food at COVID care centres and COVID hospitals.

"We have always been proving food to various COVID care centres and hospitals even if we are facing financial difficulties due to lockdown," a spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawalas Vishnu Kaldoke told ANI.

"Whatever the situation, we need to save humanity," he said.

Kaldoke said some Dabbawalas voluntarily contribute to this cause and they get financial help from their Trust.

"We distribute food at three COVID care centres --- BKC, Malabar Road and Nana Chowk. We also distribute food packets outside the COVID hospitals. At least 50 packets are distributed daily outside KEM hospital," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194.