Mumbai Cybercrime: Kalwa Woman Faces Cyber Harassment After Phone Number Leaked On Explicit Telegram Groups |

A 40-year-old woman from Kalwa has approached the police after being subjected to a sustained campaign of cyber harassment.

Mobile Number Made ‘Viral’ On Telegram Groups

According to the police, the woman said her personal mobile number was made “viral” on explicit Telegram groups without her consent.

Harassment Began In December 2025

The ordeal began in December 2025, when she started receiving unsolicited “Hi” and “Hello” messages from unknown mobile numbers.

Messages Escalate Into Obscene Content

She said, “These initial interactions quickly escalated into a barrage of obscene text messages and pornographic video clips. Alarmed by the harassment, the victim initially lodged an online complaint via the national cybercrime helpline. While the messages temporarily ceased, the harassment surged again in early March 2026.”

Fresh Wave Of Harassment In March

She added that on March 7, she was again targeted by multiple new numbers.

Number Circulated As Adult Contact Point

When she confronted one of the senders, the person informed her that her contact details were being circulated in specific Telegram groups.

The caller told her that her number was being shared as a contact point for adult content, leading to a flood of explicit videos from unknown users.

Severe Mental Distress Reported

The woman said the continuous influx of obscene material caused severe mental agony and fear. She has submitted a list of the offending mobile numbers to the police.

Police Probe Under IT Act

Police are investigating the case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. They are trying to identify the administrators of the Telegram groups responsible for leaking her data and are tracing the digital footprints of those involved in circulating the prohibited content.

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