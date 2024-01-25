Mumbai: Cybercrime Cases Witness Surge In 2023, Reveals Police Report

Representative Image | File

Cyber crimes such as Phishing/MIM Attacks/Spoofing Mail, Fake Social Media Profile/Morphing Emails/SMS, Job Fraud, Insurance/Provident Fund Fraud, Fake Websites, crypto-currency fraud and Investment Fraud have seen a significant increase last year, as compared to the case registered in 2022, revealed statistics of Mumbai Police.

In 2023, around 4169 cyber-crime cases were reported

According to the statistics, last year 4169 cyber-crime cases were registered, as compared to 4723 cases registered in 2022. However, there has been an increase in cyber-crime-related cheating cases, with 2212 cases registered last year, as compared to 2175 cases registered in 2022. Of the 4169 cases registered last year, 938 cases have been detected, and 1090 persons have been arrested, statistics revealed.

A closer analysis of cyber-crime-related cheating cases revealed that maximum cases are related to job fraud (428), followed by online purchase fraud (134), fake website fraud (105), investment fraud (80), customs/gift fraud (64), loan fraud (63), crypto-currency fraud (49), insurance/ provident fund fraud (21), matrimonial fraud (13) and admission fraud (04).

Phishing/MIM attack/spoofing mail topped the cases list

Cases that had seen an increasing trend were Phishing/MIM attack/ spoofing mail with 59 cases registered in 2023 and 38 cases in 2022, fake social media profile/ morphing email/ SMS (183 cases in 2023 and 141 cases in 2022), Job Fraud (428 cases in 2023 and 106 cases in 2022), Insurance/ Provident Fund fraud (21 cases in 2023 and 18 cases in 2022), fake website (105 cases in 2023 and 49 cases in 2022), investment fraud (80 cases in 2023 and 31 cases in 2022), data theft (20 cases in 2023 and 17 cases in 2022) and crypto-currency fraud (49 cases in 2023 and 31 cases in 2022).

The statistics also revealed that some of the cyber-crime cases had shown a diminishing trend last, which were pornography (15), Obscene Email / SMS / MMS/Post (249), Credit Card / Online Fraud (1159), hacking (23), sextortion (52) and communal post (05), matrimonial fraud (13), Custom/Gift Fraud (64)

BOX: Cyber crime cases on the rise last year

Phishing/MIM Attack/Spoofing Mail

2023 - 59

2022 - 38

Fake Social Media Profile/ Morphing Email/ SMS

2023 - 183

2022 - 141

Job Fraud

2023 - 428

2022 - 106

Insurance/ Provident Fund Fraud

2023 - 21

2022 - 18

Fake Website

2023 - 105

2022 - 49

Investment Fraud

2023 - 80

2022 - 31

Crypto-currency fraud

2023 - 49

2022 - 31

BOX: Cybercrime cases declined last year

Matrimonial fraud

2023 - 13

2022 - 31

Pornography

2023 - 15

2022 - 24

Obscene Email / SMS / MMS/Post

2023 - 249

2022 - 400

Credit Card / Online Fraud

2023 - 1159

2022 - 1315

Hacking

2023 - 23

2022 - 60

Sextortion

2023 - 52

2022 - 78

Communal post

2023 - 05

2022 - 06

Custom/Gift Fraud

2023 - 64

2022 - 73

Purchase fraud

2023 - 134

2022 - 194

Loan fraud

2023 - 63

2022 - 116