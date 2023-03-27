Mumbai Cyber Safe: Wadala man coughs up ₹1 lakh after answering a random video call | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man ended up paying Rs1 lakh after answering a video call from an unknown mobile number. In his police complaint, the Wadala resident said that he had received the call at around 8 pm on March 23. Upon answering the call, he was baffled to see a woman without clothes. He immediately disconnected the call.

Complainant received clip of obscene video call, was threatened it will be uploaded online

Ten minutes later, the man received an 11-second-long video clip on his mobile phone. It was the recording of the obscene video call which he had received a while ago.

Subsequently, he received a phone call from an unknown person, asking him to pay money, else the clip would be shared with his friends and relatives, the police said.

After repeated threats, the complainant relented to sextortionist's demand

After repeated threats, the complainant forcibly paid Rs 80,000 and Rs 20,000 in the UPI ID and the bank account details provided by the sextortionist.

However, when he kept receiving threats of making the clip viral if he did not pay more money. Fed up with constant harassment, the man finally approached the police and got a complaint registered in the matter on Friday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act sections pertaining to extortion, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form. Further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Cyber Safe

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput

