Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹1 lakh in online railway ticket cancellation fraud |

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man who wanted to cancel his railway tickets amounting to ₹8500, ended up losing over ₹1 lakh to the cyber fraud on Friday. The victim had come across a fraudulent helpline number on the internet and the fraudster induced him to click a phishing link and siphoned money from his bank account.

According to the Kurar police, the Malad resident had booked tickets for his family for Varanasi. Later when he was trying to cancel the tickets, he surfed on the internet for a helpline number and came across a mobile number under the heading “call ticket related help.”

Victim shared One Time Passwords with the fraudster

He called on the number and 'helpline executive' answered the call and asked for the victim’s email address and mobile number to cancel the ticket. The man followed the instructions and received two one-time passwords on his phone which he shared with the executive. A link was then shared with the victim and he was asked to fill out the ticket cancellation form on that link.

Later, the victim realised that ₹1.03 lakh was siphoned from his bank account. Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Mumbai Cyber Safe

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput.