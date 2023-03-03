Mumbai Cyber Safe: Borivali woman loses ₹9.45L making quick buck

Mumbai Cyber Safe | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Borivali lost Rs 9.45 lakh after being induced to invest in certain online tasks that were supposed to fetch her high returns.

According to the Borivali police, the complainant received a WhatsApp message on February 9, from a person claiming to be the HR manager of a private company. She was told she could make Rs 1,500-3,000 per day by following certain celebrities on Instagram.

She was then added to a Telegram group and told to invest money and complete certain tasks online for which her initial sum and returns would be invested in cryptocurrency.

Read Also Mumbai Cyber Safe: How scammers are committing online banking fraud with fake KYC update SMSes

The woman was made to open an account on a cryptocurrency website and after completing some tasks, her crypto wallet was credited with Rs 3,410.

The woman kept pumping in money to complete more tasks and could see her earnings in the e-wallet increase. She ended up investing Rs 9.45 lakh, but when she asked for the money, she was blocked from the group.

Mumbai Police Disclaimer:

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police, the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput.