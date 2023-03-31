Mumbai Cyber Safe: Alert against surprise account deposits, loan app frauds

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber alert against surprise account deposits | Representative Image

The Maharashtra cyber police department has issued an advisory about an emerging fraud wherein swindlers intentionally deposit money into bank accounts and hack into them after tricking holders with the ‘mistaken transfer’ ruse.

The advisory states, “If someone purportedly mistakenly deposits money into your account, ask them to bring ID proof to the nearest police station to take cash.”

Fraudsters share link containing mobile data asking to return payment

A senior official from the Maharashtra cyber department said, “Fraudsters use stolen or purchased data of people to call them. They would initially deposit a small amount into the bank account of a person and would then call him/her to say that the transfer happened mistakenly. The fraudster would then share a link containing some malware and ask the account holder to return the payment through it. On clicking this link, the mobile phone gets hacked and the scamster can gain access to data, to further siphon money from the bank account.”

Separate advisory issued against loan app frauds

The police have also issued a separate advisory on loan app frauds and warned citizens that sensitive information, such as bank account details, Aadhaar or PAN information should not be uploaded on any untrusted application. “Be careful what permissions you give to any app on your phone, avoid downloading untrusted apps or APK files and make sure there is full disclosure about interest rates. In case of any fraud, call 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in and report the matter,” the advisory stated.