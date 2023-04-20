Mumbai Cyber Safe: 8 held from Maharashtra, West Bengal & Jharkhand in KYC fraud case

File

Mumbai: An inter-state gang allegedly involved in duping people by sending them links to get their bank account KYC update has been busted, leading to arrests of people from Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand and West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

With these arrestes, the Mumbai Police Cyber Crime Cell has solved over 80 cases registered in March at different police station across Mumbai.

“Six teams of Mumbai Police Cyber Crime Cell spread across six states over 12 days tracked the fraudsters and arrested eight accused swindling bank customers with fraud bank KYC updates SMS,” said DCP (Cyber Crime) Dr Balsigh Rajput.

Fraudsters got HDFC Bank's customer data

The fraudsters got customer data of leading private sector HDFC Bank from a call centre in Mumbai and send links to the victims asking them to get their account KYCs updated. Once they clicked on the link, the accused could access their mobile phones to carry out transactions,” he said.

The police team with technical expertise arrested the mastermind Kishorekumar Mondal from Jharkhand. The interrogation of Mondal led the police to three other accomplice in Worli, Mumbai. The investigation further led to the arrest of Bablu Mondal from Kolkata.