Mumbai Cyber Police Register Case Over 29 Allegedly Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting CM Devendra Fadnavis, Wife Amruta | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating objectionable, abusive and obscene posts on social media targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

The complaint was filed by Beena Jayesh Gogri, 55, a Kharghar resident who works as a social media co-convenor for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She told the police that she actively monitors political developments and social media activity on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Complaint identifies social media posts

According to the complaint, on October 15, 2026, at around 10 am, Gogri was browsing her X account when she came across a post published by an account operating under the username @Dada_Da_Donn. The post allegedly contained derogatory remarks targeting Fadnavis and his wife, including references to alleged “love jihad” and criticism of the Chief Minister.

She subsequently noticed another post by the X account @vjscrolls, which allegedly contained obscene and insulting remarks about Amruta Fadnavis and criticised the BJP's purported plans regarding Devendra Fadnavis's political future.

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Multiple accounts named in complaint

The complainant further stated that, upon scrolling through social media, she came across several similar posts. She identified a total of 26 posts on X and three posts on Instagram that allegedly contained objectionable and derogatory content targeting the Chief Minister and his wife.

The complaint lists multiple social media accounts and URLs, including handles such as @kannadaveera, @Panditcasm, @RiseBharata, @Lawyer_Kalpana, @aditya_pandit08, @wisenut, @Tedha_memer, @CommanMan777589, @GaurSamaaj, @Insane4Nation and @gemsofbhajpa, among others. Two Instagram accounts, identified as @hinduism.and.vedas.og and @beingreva, were also mentioned.

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Cyber police launch investigation

Gogri alleged that the posts were deliberately circulated to insult the Chief Minister and his wife through objectionable, abusive and obscene content, with the potential to create public resentment. She submitted screenshots of the posts along with the complaint and sought legal action against the account holders and the persons operating the listed URLs.

Acting on the complaint, the Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police registered a case against unidentified persons. Further investigation is expected to establish the identities of those behind the social media accounts and examine the content circulated online.

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