Maharashtra Tightens Rules For Joint 7/12 Land Sales To Prevent Property Fraud | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major initiative to curb fraudulent practices in land transactions, the Maharashtra government has introduced strict guidelines for selling shares of land held under joint 7/12 extracts. Under the new regulations, sub-registrars are strictly prohibited from registering sale deeds unless written consent from all co-owners, a No Objection Certificate (NOC), or an official 'C' copy of the land survey is provided. The decision was spearheaded by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या निर्देशांनुसार सामाईक नावे असलेल्या 7/12 जमिनीच्या हिस्सा विक्रीच्या नोंदणी प्रक्रियेत सुस्पष्टता आणण्यासाठी महसूल विभागाने महत्त्वपूर्ण शासन परिपत्रक जारी केले आहे.या निर्णयामुळे जमिनीच्या विक्रीवरून सहहिस्सेदारांमध्ये निर्माण होणारे वाद आणि न्यायालयीन याचिकांची संख्या कमी होण्यास मदत होणार आहे. भूमी अभिलेख विभागाची मोजणीची ‘क’ प्रत दस्तासोबत जोडल्यास इतर सहहिस्सेदारांची लेखी संमती किंवा ना-हरकत प्रमाणपत्र आवश्यक राहणार नाही. मात्र, ही प्रत जोडलेली नसल्यास इतर सहहिस्सेदारांची लेखी संमती किंवा ना-हरकत प्रमाणपत्राशिवाय दस्ताची नोंदणी करता येणार नाही.@Dev_Fadnavis @cbawankule#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 22, 2026

New rules aim to prevent disputes

Previously, individual co-owners frequently sold portions of jointly owned land without informing or obtaining approval from other listed owners. This practice led to severe interpersonal and family conflicts, resulting in a surge of litigation in revenue offices and civil courts. The newly issued directive aims to bring complete transparency to property dealings, prevent common citizens from being cheated, and spare families from drawn-out legal battles.

Survey documents determine registration requirements

According to the circular issued by the Revenue Department, registration procedures for sub-registrars will now depend on the availability of official survey documents. If the seller submits an official 'C' copy of the survey obtained from the Land Records Department along with the sale deed, the transaction will be registered without needing separate consent letters from other co-owners. However, if the survey 'C' copy is not attached, the sub-registrar cannot execute the sale deed unless written consent letters and NOCs from every co-owner on the joint 7/12 extract are attached.

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Revenue Minister highlights transparency measures

Highlighting the importance of the decision, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that unauthorised land transactions conducted behind the backs of co-sharers have historically dragged many families into court cases and property disputes. He emphasised that these new rules will bring absolute transparency, put an end to fraudulent land sales, and significantly lighten the burden on the judicial system.

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