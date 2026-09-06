Mumbai Cyber Police Launch Probe Into Suspicious Mule Account | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Cyber Police have uncovered a major interstate cyber fraud network operating through a mule bank account.

The fraudulent scheme successfully siphoned off lakhs of rupees from victims across multiple Indian states under the pretext of task-based scams and investment frauds.

Cyber fraud network exposed

According to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by 47-year-old police head constable Rajendra Rajgire, the cyber criminal syndicate operated in an organised manner.

The gang systematically targeted innocent citizens through online channels, offering lucrative investment opportunities, part-time job assignments, and digital arrest threats to extort money.

The investigation gathered momentum after the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) tracked suspicious financial movement to a bank account located in Nanded.

Mule account identified

A deep dive into the financial transactions revealed that the account belonged to an individual named Kalyan Kishanrao Khardemoje, a resident of Malegaon in Ardhapur, Nanded district.

Cyber cell investigators discovered that this specific account functioned as a "mule account," used solely to receive stolen funds and rapidly route them through secondary bank channels or cash withdrawals at ATMs.

A detailed analysis of the account's history showed a massive surge in illicit transactions between November 17, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Large transactions under scanner

During a brief ten-day window in 2026 alone, the account registered a high-volume transaction total of over Rs 26.89 lakh.

Out of this amount, at least Rs 9.51 lakh has been directly linked to five official cybercrime complaints lodged across the country.

Police freeze account, probe continues

The Cyber Police, in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, have frozen the compromised bank account to prevent further asset depletion.

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A formal case has been registered against the account holder and the un-identified operators utilising the account.

Authorities are currently conducting raids to apprehend the local handlers and trace the ultimate beneficiaries of the laundered money.

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