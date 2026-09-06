 Income Tax, Registration Departments Join Hands For Data-Driven Governance
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Income Tax, Registration Departments Join Hands For Data-Driven Governance

The Income Tax Department’s Intelligence & Criminal Investigation wing in Mumbai organised a Mega Outreach Programme for over 200 Sub-Registrar Office officers at Prakashgad, Bandra. The session focused on SFT and Form 165 under the Income Tax Act, 2025, including PAN reporting, transaction value accuracy, data validation and error correction to strengthen information-driven tax administration.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Income Tax, Registration Departments Join Hands For Data-Driven Governance
Income Tax, Registration Departments Join Hands For Data-Driven Governance | File Pic

Mumbai: The Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence & Criminal Investigation), Mumbai, in collaboration with the Stamp Duty and Registration Department, organised a Mega Outreach Programme at Prakashgad, Bandra (East), for officers of Sub-Registrar Offices across Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts.

The programme witnessed participation of more than 200 officers.

Tax reporting guidance provided

Detailed guidance was provided on the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) and Form 165 under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, with particular emphasis on accurate PAN reporting, transaction/stamp value, data validation and rectification of reporting errors.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Santosh C. Mankoskar, Director of Income Tax (I&CI), Mumbai, stated that tax administration is increasingly becoming technology-enabled, information-driven and risk-based, with accurate and reliable information forming the foundation of modern tax administration.

He observed that the Registration Department has also evolved from Revenue Collection to Citizen-Friendly Registration, Digitalisation and now Data-Driven Governance.

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Focus on data-driven governance

Its role, therefore, extends beyond registration and collection of stamp duty to being an important source and custodian of reliable economic information.

Emphasising the message, “Smooth registration for citizens, correct revenue for the State and accurate information for the Nation,” he stated that high-quality SFT information can promote voluntary tax compliance, enable effective risk analysis, widen the tax base, strengthen transparent governance and thereby make an important contribution towards nation-building.

Officials conduct technical sessions

During the technical and operational sessions, Pugalia Chandan Rajendra, Additional Director of Income Tax (I&CI), Atul Kumar Pandey, Additional Director of Income Tax (I&CI), guided the participating officers on SFT reporting, Form 165, data validation, accurate capture of PAN and transaction-related information, and practical issues encountered in reporting.

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The programme concluded with an interactive session in which queries raised by the officers were addressed, with emphasis on strengthening coordination between the Income Tax Department and the Registration Department to ensure accurate, complete and timely reporting of information.

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