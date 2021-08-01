Mumbai: Cyber police issues advisory to warn citizens of fake job SMS scam

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued an advisory on the fake job text scam, wherein scammers send phishing texts and induce victims to share their personal bank account details. "The internet age has enabled scammers to spread unwanted fake links through different platforms so as to trap innocent people in financial as well as job scams. After sending phishing SMSes by pretending to be a reputable company, scammers trick victims to fill out forms that are fake and collect their personal information," the advisory issued on Saturday states.

It added that scammers ask victims personal documents for registration and demand money for registration and further proceedings. Explaining the precautionary measures one needs to take to avoid falling prey to such a fraud, the advisory states, "Identify whether an email, phone call, text or webpage is from reputed companies. Do not share your ID proof like Aadhar and PAN cards. Do not share personal or professional documents to any unverified links or portals."

"Citizens have been falling prey to such fraud for years now. People need to be aware and understand that if they come across any advertisement about jobs in reputed companies, then they should check and verify the said information from the company through the company's website. Most importantly, no legitimate company charges money to recruit employees," said a cyber crime police officer.