Mumbai Cyber Police Book 5 SIM Card Vendors For Fraud Linked To Misuse Of Mobile Connections | Representational Image - Gemini AI

Mumbai: The Cyber Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has registered cases against five SIM card vendors for their alleged involvement in facilitating cyber frauds by misusing SIM cards.

According to officials, the Cyber Crime Branch identified several mobile numbers being used in cyber offences. Upon investigation, it was found that these numbers were issued through specific SIM card agents. Acting on this information, five separate FIRs have been registered at various Cyber Police Stations under the Crime Branch, Mumbai.

Investigations revealed that the accused SIM card vendors misused Aadhaar details of customers who approached them for purchasing SIM cards. Instead of issuing a single SIM card as requested, the agents allegedly activated multiple SIM cards using forged and fake local addresses in the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). While one SIM card was handed over to the customer, the remaining were retained by the agents and later supplied to cyber criminals.

Details of Cases Registered: The Central Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000. In this case accused are identified as Mohammad Sultan Mohammad Hanif Ansari (Madanpura, Mumbai) and Zeeshan Kamle (Nagpada, Mumbai). While The South Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act.

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Accused identified as Dayashankar Bhagwan Shukla (Rajesh Communications, Colaba). The West Cyber Police Station also has registered offense under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act. In thia case the accused has identified as Srishti Pradeepkumar Baranwal (Juhu Lane, Andheri West) and North Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act. The accused identified as Niraj Shivram Patwa (Dahisar, Mumbai), The East Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act.

Accused identified as Gaus Mohiuddin Mohammad Dastagir (ITAS Mobile, Trombay).

Mumbai Police has urged citizens to verify how many SIM cards are registered in their name by visiting the Sanchar Saathi portal. Users can check this under the “Know Mobile Connections in Your Name” section by entering their mobile number. If any unknown number is found registered in their name, they should report it immediately by selecting the “Not My Number” option.

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