Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired HDFC Bank Manager Loses ₹3.83 Crore After Fake ATS Officers Threaten Arrest In Terror Funding Case | AI

Mumbai: A 64-year-old retired HDFC Bank operations manager was allegedly duped of ₹3.83 crore by cyber fraudsters who posed as senior officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and threatened to arrest him in a fictitious money-laundering and terror-funding case.

Fraud Begins With Fake ATS Call From Colaba

According to the FIR, a 64 year old Juhu resident and retired HDFC Bank employee has reported to police that the fraud began on August 7, when he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller allegedly introduced himself as SI Aakash Sharma from the ATS headquarters in Colaba and claimed that an illegal SIM card had been purchased using Complainant's Aadhaar details.

The caller allegedly told Complainant that the matter would be investigated by senior officers and asked him to contact another number through WhatsApp. The person on the other end allegedly identified himself as Inspector Prem Kumar Gautam from the ATS headquarters in Lucknow.

Fraudsters Create Fake Terror Funding Case

The fraudsters allegedly claimed that Complainant's Aadhaar card had been misused to open a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir, through which illegal transactions worth ₹7 crore had been carried out to fund terrorist activities. They further allegedly claimed that a money-laundering case had been registered against him.

The accused allegedly escalated the threat by telling Complainant that a terrorist named Asif Fauji had been arrested in connection with the case and that his name had emerged during the investigation. He was allegedly threatened with immediate arrest along with his family members if he failed to cooperate. The fraudsters reportedly sent him what appeared to be a Supreme Court arrest warrant and a document carrying the Reserve Bank of India's logo, allegedly to convince him that the case was genuine.

Victim Sends ₹3.83 Crore Under Pressure

Fearing arrest, Complainant allegedly shared details of his bank accounts and investments with the callers. The accused then allegedly told him that the matter could be resolved if he temporarily transferred money from his accounts as part of a purported "security procedure." Under pressure and allegedly believing that the callers were genuine ATS officials, Complainant transferred money to multiple bank accounts between August 12 and August 17.

According to the complaint, the four transactions included one of Rs.1,83,49,250, then 60 Lakh and two 70 lakhs. The total amount transferred was ₹3,83,49,250.

After receiving the money, the fraudsters allegedly continued contacting Creado and demanded further transfers, threatening him with arrest if he refused. When he asked for his money to be returned, they allegedly gave various excuses and continued demanding more money. Complainant subsequently discussed the matter with his friend, a manager at HDFC Bank, who allegedly told him that he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud.

He then contacted the 1930 cybercrime helpline, where his complaint was registered. He later approached the West Cyber Police Station and submitted WhatsApp chats, screenshots, the alleged fake arrest warrant, the document bearing the RBI logo and his bank statements. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified callers and the holders of the bank accounts into which the money was transferred. The accused allegedly used WhatsApp numbers to impersonate ATS officers and threatened the complainant with arrest in a fabricated money-laundering and terror-funding case. The cyber police are now investigating the bank accounts used to receive the funds, tracing the money trail and attempting to identify the persons behind the impersonation and the alleged digital "digital arrest"-style fraud.

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