MSRTC Revenue Rises By ₹66 Crore In August After Demand-Based Bus Schedule Changes Across Maharashtra | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has reported a Rs 66 crore increase in revenue in August compared with July, with the transport undertaking attributing the rise to changes in bus schedules based on passenger demand. The increase follows a series of review meetings and directions by Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik, who has been pushing the undertaking to improve its financial performance.

Demand-Based Services Improve Earnings

The revenue increase comes as the MSRTC seeks to reduce its operating losses. Sarnaik said the changes were aimed at ensuring that buses were deployed where passengers were available, rather than continuing with relatively unproductive long-distance services. More than 85 per cent of MSRTC's passengers travel distances of less than 100 km, making local and short-distance services particularly important to its revenue. Since August, depots have been adjusting schedules to suit the travel patterns of daily commuters, farmers, women, students and senior citizens. Additional services have also been introduced on routes serving weekly markets, fairs and other local gatherings.

Additional Buses Introduced For Local Demand

The undertaking recorded its highest-ever daily ticket revenue of Rs 45 crore on August 31, against its usual daily average of Rs 34-35 crore. The August total also crossed Rs 1,000 crore for the first time. Sarnaik said the increase showed that demand-based planning could improve MSRTC's finances without compromising its public service role.

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“MSRTC is the lifeline of the common people. Its services must reach passengers according to their needs. Running more services on routes where passengers are available, rather than on unproductive routes, is the effective formula for increasing revenue,” Sarnaik said.

The minister expressed confidence that if the trend continues, MSRTC could recover its operating losses over the next two to three months. The immediate challenge, however, is to sustain the revenue gains while ensuring that changes in schedules do not reduce access to essential services in rural and semi-urban areas.

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