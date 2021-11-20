Mumbai: Cyber crook held for cash flip scam via social media

The cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged involvement in duping people by promoting fake proposals on investment modules on the page of a popular social media networking platform.

According to the police, the suspect who has been identified as-Mayur Anil Patwa (26)- a resident of the Khetwadi area in Mumbai, floated an advertisement on his social media account which offered promised multi-fold returns on investments almost instantaneously.

The action followed after a complaint was registered by a victim who was assured five-fold returns on an investment of Rs. 7,000 within ten minutes.

A team led by Police Inspector-Sujit Kumar Gunjkar under the guidance of DCP (crime)- Dr Mahesh Patil conducted an in-depth investigation and managed to apprehend the cyber crook.

The investigating team scanned contents in the mobile phone of the accused and detected the social media accounts, bank, and UPI accounts that were used to lure the potential targets and deposit the ill-gotten money.

Not ruling out his involvement in more similar crimes, the police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

While further investigations were underway, the MBVV police have once again appealed to citizens to be extremely cautious or ideally refrain from entering into any type of online financial transactions-especially with strangers.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 06:53 PM IST