Mumbai: Cyber cops arrest YouTuber for posting abusive content

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s cyber cell arrested a YouTuber from Haryana for allegedly posting abusive content against women on social media. According to police, the arrest was made on Monday acting on a complaint of a lawyer, wherein she had filed a case against the model and YouTuber Saahil aka Pradeep Choudhary, 33, last month. He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till October 1, said police.

Acting on the female advocate's complaint, Choudhary was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for insulting a woman's modesty using word, gesture or act, along with intentional insult and spreading defamatory, mischievous content.

Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) said that it was revealed during the probe that Choudhary had uploaded videos on his social media wherein women were abused. "In one of the videos, the accused had also posed as a journalist associated with a national news channel and spread abusive content. As a stern action against these acts, the accused was held from Faridabad, Haryana and brought to Mumbai."

Police said that Choudhary confessed of uploading the videos to attract followers. After his arrest, police deleted the videos in question and blocked his social media accounts for the probe. "We have arrested the accused and probe is underway," said a senior official.

Soon after his arrest, the social media went on a frenzy wherein they demanded justice, with a hashtag trending #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary. Apparently, the YouTuber had posted pictures of himself on a flight when he was on his way to Mumbai with policemen.