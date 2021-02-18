Mumbai: Cyber Cell warns citizens about MNCs offering jobs and charging money

The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has issued an advisory to the public, informing and cautioning them against the job frauds that have been resurfacing on social media. In the advisory, police informed people about a fraud claiming a job offer from a multinational beverage company, only to cheat the job aspirants of their savings.

According to police, the incident came to light after a youth, who had come across a social media post, which read that the multinational beverage company, Coca-Cola, was hiring. When the youth had shown interest, he was approached by a man, who claimed to be from the Coca-Cola company, asked the candidate to send his resume, and if he passes, he will have to pay a sum of Rs 8,740, which covers the air tickets, training and accommodation.

A few days later, the youth received a letter on the fake letter head of the beverage company, which stated that he has been selected for the interview and a refundable security deposit of Rs 8,740 has to be paid. Believing that the offer is genuine, the job aspirant immediately wired Rs 8,740 in the account, after which all the subsequent contact was terminated. While the youth kept trying to get in touch with the man, the number was disconnected, which made him realise that he has been duped.