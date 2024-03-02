Mumbai: Cyber Cell Nabs Fraudster In Haryana's Nuh For Duping Furniture Dealer Of ₹5 Lakh

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

South Region Cyber Cell have apprehended an individual in the Nuh district of Haryana for defrauding a furniture dealer out of Rs 5 lakh through an online scam. The fraudster contacted the victim, claiming to be representing an army canteen and expressing a need for furniture. According to a police officer, the complainant was deceived into paying an advance of Rs 5 lakh under the guise of selling furniture to the army canteen.

Details of case

According to the information received from South Cyber ​​Cell Police of Mumbai Crime Branch, accused Abir Khan (22) called a furniture businessman and said that he was talking to the Army Canteen of Vakola, Mumbai. Khan told the complainant that he had to buy furniture for the army canteen.

Khan told the complainant that if he wanted to sell furniture for the army canteen, he would have to register his bank account with him. Khan first deposited Rs 10 in the complainant's account and then told the complainant that he wanted to give him a big contract. Khan asked the complainant to deposit Rs 5 lakh, which he did.

After depositing the money, Khan demanded more money from the complainant and he realized that Khan was cheating him.

The victim complained about this matter to the South Region Cyber ​​Cell, which was investigated by the police and the accused was arrested from Singer village of NUH district of Haryana.

The police arrested the accused and produced him in the Girgaon court. The court has sent him to police custody till Monday. Police told the court that accused Abir Khan had called the victim. Khan had obtained the victim's number from the web site of India Mart and JD Mart. Khan is a driver by profession.