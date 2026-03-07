Mumbai Cyber Cell Conducts Door-To-Door Drive To Alert Senior Citizens Against 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police conducted a special awareness campaign for senior citizens to educate them about the growing threat of “digital arrest” cyber fraud. | Sourced

Mumbai: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police conducted a special awareness campaign for senior citizens to educate them about the growing threat of “digital arrest” cyber fraud.

Targeted Outreach

According tontje cyber police, the initiative was carried out in the jurisdiction of Zone 11 on March 7 as part of an effort to protect elderly citizens from online financial scams. During the drive, police officials personally visited the homes of 563 senior citizens living alone and informed them about various types of cyber fraud, particularly the “digital arrest” scam.

The police said that cyber criminals often impersonate officials from agencies such as the police, CBI, ED, or RBI. They contact victims through phone or video calls and falsely accuse them of being involved in crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, or illegal activities. The fraudsters then threaten them with arrest and pressure them into transferring large sums of money.

Spreading Awareness

To spread awareness, a team of eight police officers and 36 personnel from the Cyber Crime Branch visited the residences of senior citizens and explained the modus operandi of such scams in detail. Informational pamphlets in Marathi and English were also distributed to ensure better understanding among residents.

Senior citizens appreciated the initiative taken by the police and assured authorities that they would remain vigilant against such cyber fraud attempts.

Leadership and Guidance

The awareness campaign was conducted under the guidance of senior officials including Deven Bharti a commissioner of the Mumbai police and other senior officers of the Cyber Crime Branch.

Police have advised citizens to remain cautious and remember that no government agency conducts “digital arrests.” People have also been urged not to respond to suspicious video calls or transfer money based on threats received over the phone.

In case of any cyber fraud attempt, citizens are advised to immediately contact the police or call the cyber helpline 1930, or report the complaint on the official cybercrime portal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/