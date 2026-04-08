Mumbai Cyber Cell Arrests Jalna Youth For AI-Generated Defamatory Video Targeting CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Plane Crash | File Pic

Mumbai: The Cyber Cell of the Western Regional Division Police has arrested a youth from Jalna for allegedly creating and circulating an objectionable video on social media that defamed Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and spread misleading information about the plane crash involving former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Accused & Remand

The accused has been identified as Uddhav Bhagwan Kapse. After his arrest, he was brought to Mumbai for further legal proceedings. A local court in Bandra remanded him to police custody till April 10.

According to police, the objectionable video uploaded by Kapse had garnered around 1.5 lakh views on social media before it was later deleted. Investigations revealed that the video contained misleading and defamatory content targeting the Chief Minister while misrepresenting facts related to the plane crash.

Plane Crash Context

As per the case details, in January, Ajit Pawar was reportedly traveling from Mumbai to Baramati in a private aircraft for a public event when the plane crashed during landing near Baramati airport. The crash reportedly resulted in the death of Pawar and six others. Following the incident, several videos surfaced on social media, raising suspicions and speculations.

One such video, created by the accused, allegedly compiled multiple clips from news channels and used AI tools to produce a misleading narrative. The video reportedly included controversial statements and directly targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attempting to defame him.

Police Action

Taking serious cognizance of the viral content, senior officials directed the Cyber Cell to register a case. The police subsequently deleted the video and registered an FIR against an unknown person for circulating fake and objectionable content and defaming public figures.

During the investigation, technical analysis traced the origin of the video to Jalna. Acting on this information, a police team detained Kapse from Buttegaon village late Monday night.

Police said Kapse is a resident of Buttegaon in Jalna district and has studied up to Class 10. He lives with his parents, while his two sisters are married. During questioning, he confessed to creating and sharing the video using AI tools after compiling available footage.

Following his arrest, Kapse was produced before a Bandra court on Tuesday afternoon, which remanded him to three days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to determine whether he acted alone or under someone’s influence, and whether any financial or external support was involved in the creation and dissemination of the video.

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