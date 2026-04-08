Airoli Toll Naka Hit-And-Run: Police Launch Manhunt For Absconding History-Sheeter & Ex-NCP Candidate Shahzada ‘Sajju’ Malik

Police Launch Manhunt For Absconding History-Sheeter & Ex-NCP Candidate Shahzada ‘Sajju’ Malik | Representational Image

Mumbai: After a dramatic hit-and-run incident near the Airoli toll naka, police have intensified their search for absconding history-sheeter Shahzada alias Sajju Malik, who allegedly rammed his car into police personnel and fled the scene.

Criminal Background

Sajju Malik, a Bhandup-based history-sheeter, contested the recently concluded Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections as a candidate of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, but was defeated.

According to the FIR, police had received a tip-off about a suspicious black car with tinted windows and had set up a blockade at the Airoli toll plaza on Saturday evening. At around 6:45 pm, the suspect vehicle (MH 03 EX 9099) was spotted approaching from the Mulund side.

Threat & Hit-and-Run

When signaled to stop, the driver briefly paused but allegedly threatened the officers, saying, “Move away or I will run you over,” before speeding off. In the chaos, he hit police constable Rajendra Malakappa Prasanna, 45, of the Navghar police station terror squad, and drove over the road divider, escaping towards Airoli.

Police chased the vehicle and managed to intercept it ahead on the Airoli bridge amid heavy traffic. However, the driver again attempted to flee. During efforts to stop the car, its windshield was damaged, forcing it to halt. Upon inspection, the person behind the wheel was identified as Mariyam Malik, the accused’s wife.

Wife’s Arrest

She was taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning. During interrogation, Mariyam revealed that her husband had been driving the car earlier but fled midway after spotting a heavy police presence, fearing arrest due to a prior dispute in Bhandup.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against Shahzada alias Sajju Malik and Mariyam Malik under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused, police said.

Case Filed Against Associates

In a related development, police also registered a separate case against four individuals who created a disturbance outside the Navghar police station later that night. The individuals, who had come to inquire about the seized vehicle and Mariyam Malik, allegedly got into a heated argument among themselves on the footpath.

Three of them, Anil Lote, 47, Pradeep Singh, 36, and Rohit Shinde, 30, have been booked along with another unidentified person. Further investigation is ongoing.

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