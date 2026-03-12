Mumbai Cyber Alert: Police Warn Against Flashlight, Cleaner, Free VPN And Keyboard Apps Misusing Mobile Permissions

Mumbai Cyber Police issue advisory cautioning citizens about mobile apps seeking unnecessary permissions that could access personal data and compromise privacy | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 12: The cyber police have warned citizens about mobile applications such as flashlight, cleaner, utility apps, free virtual private network (VPN) apps and keyboard apps that can silently misuse users' mobile data because of the permissions users unknowingly give them. If an app asks for permissions it doesn’t logically need, that’s a red flag, the police stated in its advisory.

Apps seeking unnecessary permissions raise concerns

"Most people think hacking happens through sophisticated tools, but in reality, many cyber crimes happen because users themselves grant dangerous permissions to apps. Many simple apps ask for permissions they don’t actually need. For example, a flashlight app asking for contacts access, microphone, location and storage. Why would a flashlight need a user's contacts or microphone? Once you allow it, the app can collect personal data, track users' location, record usage behavior and sell users' data to third parties," the advisory stated.

Warning over free VPN and keyboard apps

Warning about free VPN and keyboard apps, the advisory stated, "VPNs promise privacy and security, but many free VPN apps do the opposite. If the VPN provider is untrustworthy, they can see websites visited by the user, apps used by the user, users' browsing behavior and users' IP address. Some free VPN apps have been caught selling user data, injecting ads into traffic and tracking browsing activity. Keyboard apps can request full access to everything users type. That includes passwords, OTPs, bank details and private messages. A malicious keyboard app can potentially capture everything users type. This is why cybersecurity experts recommend using only trusted keyboards from reputable companies."

Police urge caution while granting permissions

"Permissions like contacts, microphone, camera, storage, location and SMS can allow apps to collect extremely sensitive information if misused. Many users click 'Allow' without reading anything. That’s exactly what cybercriminals rely on. One should download apps only from trusted developers, check app permissions before installing, remove apps one doesn't use, deny permissions that are not necessary and regularly review permissions in phone settings. If an app asks for permissions it doesn’t logically need, that’s a red flag," the advisory stated.

