e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs valued Rs 538 Cr in Taloja

Mumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs valued Rs 538 Cr in Taloja

Commissioners of Mumbai Customs and other officers in charge of the drug destruction operations would be present during the operation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of earlier drug incineration from July |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs Zone-III is all set to destroy 140.57 Kg drugs valued at Rs 538 crore in the international illicit market on Friday, December 30. The drugs have been seized in various operations. As per the press release, the seized narcotics will be destroyed by way of incineration.

Commissioners of Mumbai Customs and other officers in charge of the drug destruction haul would be present during the operation which is scheduled for 12 noon at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Facility, Taloja.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Police burns 14,000 kg of ganja seized in various cases during last 30 years
article-image

Andhra Pradesh drug incineration

Not long ago, the Andhra Pradesh police burnt 14,000 kg of ganja seized in various cases during the period of 30 years. The action was taken in the presence Vijaywada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the NTR district.

NCB wants to destroy 75,000kg drugs to mark 75 years of independence

To mark India's 75th year of independence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided to destroy at least 75,000 kg of confiscated drugs in 75 days. 

The home minister had started this mission by destroying more than 31,000 kg of drugs on July 30 this year in Chandigarh. 40,000 kg of drugs and narcotic substances were destroyed in Guwahati in Mr Shah's presence.

This target was achieved within 60 days. Till October, more than one lakh kg of drugs and narcotics were destroyed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ahead of New Year, cops hold anti-drug awareness programme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

5 awesome things to do this weekend in and around Mumbai apart from New Year parties

5 awesome things to do this weekend in and around Mumbai apart from New Year parties

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray taunts CM, says Mohan Bhagwat should stay alert as Eknath Shinde...

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray taunts CM, says Mohan Bhagwat should stay alert as Eknath Shinde...

Mumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs valued Rs 538 Cr in Taloja

Mumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs valued Rs 538 Cr in Taloja

Maharashtra: Trouble for former industry minister Subhash Desai, govt to probe conversion of...

Maharashtra: Trouble for former industry minister Subhash Desai, govt to probe conversion of...

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to impose 10% road tax on citizens from 2023

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to impose 10% road tax on citizens from 2023