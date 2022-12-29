Mumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs valued Rs 538 Cr in Taloja

Screengrab of earlier drug incineration from July |

Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs Zone-III is all set to destroy 140.57 Kg drugs valued at Rs 538 crore in the international illicit market on Friday, December 30. The drugs have been seized in various operations. As per the press release, the seized narcotics will be destroyed by way of incineration.

Commissioners of Mumbai Customs and other officers in charge of the drug destruction haul would be present during the operation which is scheduled for 12 noon at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Facility, Taloja.

Andhra Pradesh drug incineration

Not long ago, the Andhra Pradesh police burnt 14,000 kg of ganja seized in various cases during the period of 30 years. The action was taken in the presence Vijaywada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the NTR district.

NCB wants to destroy 75,000kg drugs to mark 75 years of independence

To mark India's 75th year of independence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided to destroy at least 75,000 kg of confiscated drugs in 75 days.

The home minister had started this mission by destroying more than 31,000 kg of drugs on July 30 this year in Chandigarh. 40,000 kg of drugs and narcotic substances were destroyed in Guwahati in Mr Shah's presence.

This target was achieved within 60 days. Till October, more than one lakh kg of drugs and narcotics were destroyed.