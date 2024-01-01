 Mumbai: Customs Seizes Gold Worth ₹1.64 Cr From Flyer Claiming Handover By Unknown Person On Flight
Mumbai: Customs Seizes Gold Worth ₹1.64 Cr From Flyer Claiming Handover By Unknown Person On Flight

Mumbai: Customs Seizes Gold Worth ₹1.64 Cr From Flyer Claiming Handover By Unknown Person On Flight

Accused claims that an unknown person gave him valuable parcel, requesting to deliver it upon landing

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Customs Seizes Gold Worth ₹1.64 Cr From Flyer Claiming Handover By Unknown Person on Flight | Representational Image

Gold worth Rs1.64 crore has been seized from a flyer who claimed that the contraband was handed over to him by an unknown person in the flight. The individual requested to pass on the valuable parcel to another person who would identify him upon landing, he added.

Details of operation

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs arrested the flyer, Kamaluddin, arriving from Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines on Saturday. He was intercepted by the Customs officials after crossing the Green Channel. When asked whether he was carrying any dutiable goods, contraband or gold, Kamaluddin replied in negative. However, his search led to the recovery of 24KT gold dust (six pouches), weighing 2,935 grams, totally valued at Rs1.64 crore. The consignment, recovered from his sling bag, was seized on Sunday under the reasonable belief that the same was being attempted to be smuggled within India, said an official.

“After sustained interrogation, Kamaluddin revealed that he had got the gold dust from an unknown person in the flight. He was supposed to handover the same to another person who would identify him on landing. The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage and the nexus revealed by the accused is yet to be verified,” added the official.

article-image

