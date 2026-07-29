Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs, Gold, Jewellery And Foreign Currency In July Crackdown; 19 Arrested

Mumbai Customs seized narcotics, gold, foreign currency and other contraband during a month-long anti-smuggling drive that led to 19 arrests | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: In a major breakthrough against smuggling networks, Mumbai Customs intercepted and seized a massive cache of contraband, luxury items and narcotics worth tens of crores during month-long operations.

The aggressive enforcement drive, spanning from July 1, crippled multiple syndicates and resulted in the arrest of 19 individuals allegedly involved in various smuggling syndicates.

Narcotics And Gold Seized

The largest financial blow to the networks came from narcotics and precious metals. Customs officials intercepted 38.6 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed (ganja) across nine separate cases, valued at around Rs 15 crore.

Close behind, targeted anti-smuggling efforts led to the seizure of 9.24 kg of illicit gold valued at Rs 11.40 crore across 24 distinct cases, along with 6 kg of silver jewellery valued at Rs 16.50 lakh. Customs also recovered unaccounted foreign currency comprising 1,32,000 Saudi riyals and 75,300 US dollars, together valued at Rs 1.04 crore, across three interception operations.

Luxury Goods And Wildlife Rescue

In addition to contraband goods entering the country, enforcement units targeted illegal financial and wildlife trade networks. Demonstrating vigilance against environmental crimes, officers also intercepted a wildlife smuggling operation and rescued two live black lemurs.

"The operations also targeted the thriving black market for high-end consumer technology and commercial goods. This month, authorities intercepted eight individual cases involving premium technology items, including Apple iPhones, Samsung smartphones, drones, PlayStation consoles and luxury watches. These technology items, along with contraband pharmaceutical injections, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, saffron and refurbished laptops, were valued at Rs 2.18 crore," a Customs official said.

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Investigation Underway

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the 19 arrested individuals under the Customs Act. Officials said surveillance at transit points has been heightened as investigations continue to trace the broader international handlers behind the seized goods.

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