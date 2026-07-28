Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Bangkok Passengers With 1.64 Kg Hydroponic Weed At CSMIA, Probe Smuggling Network

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested two passengers arriving from Bangkok after allegedly recovering 1.64 kg of hydroponic weed concealed in their luggage | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

Woman Held With Hydroponic Weed

According to Customs, in the first case, acting on specific intelligence, passenger H. P. Juvaliya, a resident of Surat, was intercepted after she arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Her trolley bag was examined, and five plastic packets containing 763 grams of hydroponic weed were recovered.

Juvaliya's voluntary statement was recorded, in which she admitted to the non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the narcotic substance for monetary consideration.

Second Accused Also Arrested

In another case, acting on specific intelligence, passenger B. A. Nileshkumar, also a resident of Surat, was intercepted after arriving at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Examination of his trolley bag resulted in the recovery and seizure of 880 grams of hydroponic weed concealed in five packets.

In his statement to Customs, Nileshkumar admitted to the non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the hydroponic weed for monetary consideration.

Probe Into Drug Network

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," a Customs officer said.

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Customs is also probing who had sent the accused to Bangkok, financed their trips, supplied the drugs in Bangkok, and who was supposed to receive the consignment in Mumbai.

Advocates Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav appeared for the accused in court, following which they were remanded to judicial custody.

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