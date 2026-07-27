Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Woman For Allegedly Smuggling 2.7 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok Hidden In Dehydrated Guava At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized alleged hydroponic weed concealed in dehydrated guava and arrested a woman arriving from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. She had allegedly smuggled hydroponic weed in nine packets of dehydrated guava.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger, identified as R.S. Arab, a resident of Junagadh, Gujarat, on the basis of specific intelligence after she arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Thereafter, the passenger's bag was searched. During the examination, nine packets of dehydrated guava were found stuffed with the fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

Contraband Seized

The examination resulted in the recovery and seizure of cannabis weighing a total of 2,728 grams.

Arab was served with a summons and directed to appear before the Air Customs Superintendent. Her statement was recorded, wherein she admitted that she was aware that smuggling ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under the laws prevailing in India. However, she allegedly said she was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the narcotic substance.

Investigation Under Way

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation is at a very preliminary stage and further investigation is required to identify, trace and apprehend the other persons involved in the offence, including the source, supplier, receiver and intended recipient of the contraband," a Customs source said.

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Advocates Awdhesh Pandey and Rajendra Tripathi appeared for the accused in court, following which she was remanded to judicial custody.

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