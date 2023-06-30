 Mumbai: Customs Destroys 2,510 Kg Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Tobacco & Alcohol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Customs Destroys 2,510 Kg Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Tobacco & Alcohol

Mumbai: Customs Destroys 2,510 Kg Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Tobacco & Alcohol

The said destruction was done at M/s. Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., MIDC, Taloja, a facility authorized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for such operations.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials recently destroyed 2,510 kilograms of seized goods which included cigarettes (approximately 16 lakh sticks), tobacco, e-cigarettes, liquor and perishable products totally valued at ₹1.75 crore.

The said destruction was done at M/s. Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., MIDC, Taloja, a facility authorized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for such operations.

According to the customs, the said products were seized in different cases by the agency in past few years. After securing required permission, the said goods were destroyed.

Customs destroyed drugs in bulk last year

Last month, the Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs had destroyed large quantities of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, worth ₹1500 crore approximately.

In March 31, the Customs officials had destroyed 78.91 kg of drugs valued at ₹3 crore at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja. The drugs destroyed included 955 gm heroin, 9.657 kg Hashish, 400 gm ephedrine hydrochloride and 67.900 kg methaqualone

Read Also
Customs destroy 111 kg drugs worth Rs 83 cr at Taloja
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal Questioned By ED For 10 Hours

BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal Questioned By ED For 10 Hours

Mumbai: Heavy Rains Boost Water Stock in Mumbai's Lakes, Surpassing Last Year's Levels

Mumbai: Heavy Rains Boost Water Stock in Mumbai's Lakes, Surpassing Last Year's Levels

Metro Mudslide: State govt hand in glove with builder, says Varsha Gaikwad

Metro Mudslide: State govt hand in glove with builder, says Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Driver Who Knocked Down Jogger In Worli

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Driver Who Knocked Down Jogger In Worli

Crowd Management Plan at Thane Station to Ensure Safety of Passengers

Crowd Management Plan at Thane Station to Ensure Safety of Passengers