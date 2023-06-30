Mumbai: Customs Destroys 2,510 Kg Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Tobacco & Alcohol

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials recently destroyed 2,510 kilograms of seized goods which included cigarettes (approximately 16 lakh sticks), tobacco, e-cigarettes, liquor and perishable products totally valued at ₹1.75 crore.

The said destruction was done at M/s. Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., MIDC, Taloja, a facility authorized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for such operations.

According to the customs, the said products were seized in different cases by the agency in past few years. After securing required permission, the said goods were destroyed.

Customs destroyed drugs in bulk last year

Last month, the Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs had destroyed large quantities of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, worth ₹1500 crore approximately.

In March 31, the Customs officials had destroyed 78.91 kg of drugs valued at ₹3 crore at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja. The drugs destroyed included 955 gm heroin, 9.657 kg Hashish, 400 gm ephedrine hydrochloride and 67.900 kg methaqualone