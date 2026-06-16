Mumbai Customs Busts Fuel Smuggling Network; Sanctioned Russian Vessel MT Angara And Indian Barge Intercepted Off Coast

Customs officials intercept a sanctioned Russian vessel and an Indian bunker barge during an alleged illegal fuel transfer operation off the Mumbai coast | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The Customs Preventive Wing has busted a fuel smuggling and transfer network off the Mumbai coast by intercepting a sanctioned Russian-flagged vessel and an Indian bunker barge, which allegedly supplied very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the foreign ship, officials said on Monday.

According to Customs authorities, around 200 tons of VLSFO was being illegally supplied to the Russian-flagged vessel, MT Angara, through forged export documents. The foreign ship is currently subject to active sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, officials said.

Mid-Sea Fuel Transfer Operation

Officials said MT Angara and Indian bunker barge MV Bay III, which was transferring fuel to the foreign ship, were intercepted during routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea.

Investigators found that the fuel supply operation was facilitated using forged export invoices and by circumventing mandatory Customs procedures, including the filing of export shipping bills.

Alleged Evasion Of Customs Duties

Authorities allege that these measures were adopted to evade applicable taxes and domestic duties. The barge involved in the mid-sea transfer is reportedly owned by an individual who operates a shipping company based in Navi Mumbai.

Investigation Into Documentation And Transactions

The Customs officials have identified the company also based in Navi Mumbai, and officials who were allegedly involved in the forged documentation creation.

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Bunker delivery note copies and test reports of the fuel supplied have been retrieved from the foreign ship. Customs suspect that the fake documentation was used to evade taxes and duties applicable, and also to shadow the supplies from sanctioning authorities. Customs also suspect foreign transactions from related/associated companies based in the UAE in this case, agency sources said..

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