Mumbai Airport's Customs Department Seizes ₹93 Lakhs In US Dollars From Jamnagar Passenger Enroute To Dubai

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs officials foiled a major foreign currency smuggling attempt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after intercepting a passenger travelling from Jamnagar to Dubai and seizing USD 1 lakh, valued at nearly Rs 93.45 lakh.

According to a post shared by 'Mumbai News', the operation was carried out by officers of Mumbai Customs Zone-III during duty hours between May 7 and May 8, 2026, based on intelligence inputs and APIS (Advanced Passenger Information System) profiling. Acting on the alert, Customs officials intercepted the passenger before boarding an Indigo flight 6E-1453 bound for Dubai.

𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫-𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 ₹𝟗𝟑.𝟒𝟓 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 |



Mumbai Customs officials detected a major foreign currency smuggling attempt at Mumbai airport after intercepting a passenger travelling from… pic.twitter.com/IM4tdFZzUa — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 9, 2026

The passenger had arrived in Mumbai from Jamnagar and was scheduled to depart for Dubai when the foreign currency was detected during inspection. The cash, amounting to USD 1 lakh, was allegedly being smuggled out of the country in violation of foreign exchange regulations.

Customs officials immediately seized the currency and booked a case under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act and foreign exchange laws. Further investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the money and whether the passenger was linked to a larger smuggling network.

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Passengers For Smuggling Drug Worth ₹10 Crore From Hanoi At CSMIA

The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 10 crore sourced from Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Customs sources, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two passengers on the basis of spot profiling, namely Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar, both residents of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, suspecting that they might be carrying some contraband items after they had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday from Hanoi by Vietjet Airline flight.

On examining their bags, Customs officers found packets containing hydroponic weed. Upon further questioning, they told the officers that the said trolley bags were of their friend Keerthi.

Greenish coloured substance in lump form, which resulted in recovery of total net weight of 10.05 kilograms of flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plant (ganja) from Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar, was seized on the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India.

Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar were served with summons and directed to appear before the Air Customs Superintendent, Mumbai Customs. The statement of the passengers was recorded wherein they admitted that they were getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

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