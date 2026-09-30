Mumbai Customer Finds Dead Rat In Mysore Masala Dosa At Borivali Restaurant; Police Complaint Filed |

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident reported from Borivali, a customer allegedly found a dead rat inside a Mysore masala dosa served at Radhakrishna Hotel, raising concerns over food hygiene and safety at eateries in the city.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday at Radhakrishna Hotel, located opposite Goyal Shopping Centre on L.T. Road near Borivali West railway station.

The complainant alleged that his brother had already eaten a few bites of the dosa before noticing what appeared to be a small dead rat in the food, reported NDTV.

After making the discovery, the customer allegedly vomited and was left shaken by the incident. The complainant subsequently contacted Borivali Police Station and reported the matter.

Incident raises food safety concerns

The allegation has raised fresh concerns over hygiene standards at restaurants, particularly establishments serving large numbers of customers and families.

The incident has also prompted calls for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect the establishment and determine whether the food-safety and hygiene standards were being followed.

FDA intensifies crackdown on Mumbai eateries

The incident comes amid an intensified food-safety drive by the Maharashtra FDA under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, with officials carrying out inspections at restaurants and other food establishments across Mumbai and the state.

The department has taken action against establishments found violating the hygiene and food-safety rules, including suspending licences and directing some outlets to stop food-related operations.

Kyani & Co. licence cancelled

In a recent action, FDA officials inspected the historic Kyani & Co. Irani café in Kalbadevi on September 27 and subsequently cancelled its food licence after reporting multiple hygiene and food-safety violations.

During the inspection, officials reported finding cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in areas used for food preparation and storage. A quantity of what officials described as blood was also reportedly discovered inside a refrigerator.

Following the inspection, the FDA directed the establishment to immediately stop purchasing, preparing, processing, storing, selling and distributing food products.

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