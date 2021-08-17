Mumbai: Cuffe Parade police arrest 3 persons for abetment of suicide and demanding dowry

Advertisement

The Cuffe Parade police have arrested a three people including a 26-year-old man and his parents (father and mother) for dowry death and abetment of suicide. The arrest was made after a 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself. The woman's family alleged demand of dowry from her husband and in-laws and claimed regular harassment.

The police said the arrested accused were identified as Gopal Pandu Pawar 26, Pandu Nanu Pawar, 51, and Latabai Pandu Pawar, 48. "We have arrested the three accused and are further investigating the matter", said a police officer from Cuffe Parade police station.



The Cuffe Parade police on August 14, received information from Bombay hospital about a 23-year-old woman, Aarti Gopal Pawar, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

The police received information that Aarti was regularly been harassed by her husband and in-laws so in depression she committed suicide by hanging herself.

The Cuffe Parade police on primary basis have registered an accidental death report and started investigating the matter. "When we contact the family and relatives of the deceased. We found out that she got married to Gopal eight months ago. So we sent her dead body to JJ hospital for further post mortem. Meanwhile, we contacted the family in Karnataka who reached Mumbai on August 15. Aarti's mother Manisha Ramesh Rathod 48, claims that her daughter got married in February 2021 and since then the husband and in-laws were harassing and assaulting her. Her husband Gopal was demanding Rs 5 lakh on a continuous basis. Asking her to leave or he will commit suicide or she should committ suicide. Getting harassed for the same she committed suicide", said a police officer from Cuffe Parade police station.

The Cuffe Parade police, on the statement of the deceased mother, registered a case under section 304 (B), 306, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The deceased mother claims Aarti used to frequently call her informing her about the harassment from her husband and in-laws.

