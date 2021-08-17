Mumbai: Accused in art director suicide case held for extortion

The Dindoshi police arrested a film worker's union member on charges of extorting money from a labourer. The accused, identified as Gangeshwarlal Shrivastava, is also an accused in the suicide case of Marathi art and film director Raju Sapte, who died last month. In this case, Shrivastava had secured anticipatory bail.

Shrivastava was taken into custody from Wakad police station in Pune on Sunday when he visited the police station to mark his attendance as part of his bail condition.

"He was brought to Mumbai and produced before the court which remanded him to police custody," said Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector at Dindoshi Police Station.

In the last week of July, the Dindoshi police had registered an offence of extortion and criminal intimidation against him after a labourer alleged that the union leaders were not paying his dues worth Rs 2.5 lakh and demanding money to release the payment. He also alleged that the accused had threatened him. The police booked Shrivastava along with three others and arrested one Rajesh Anubhave.

On July 3, Sapte had committed suicide at his house in Pimpri Chinchwad due to alleged harassment by persons associated with the labor union. Before committing suicide, Sapte had shot a video in which he said that he was being harassed by someone from labor union who was deliberately asking some labourers to spread the wrong message regarding payment defaults on his parts, though he had no dues, he stated in the video.

Sapte had worked as an art director for Marathi movies like "Manyaa the wonder boy" and "Ambat Goad" among others.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:12 AM IST