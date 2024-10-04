Mumbai: CSMT-Latur Weekly Special Train Services Scheduled From October 19 To November 9; Check Details

CSMT-Latur Weekly Special (8 services)
01105 Weekly Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.30 hrs every Saturday from 19.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and arrive Latur at 11.40 hrs same day. (4 services)
01106 Weekly Special will depart Latur at 16.30 hrs Saturday from 19.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. (4 services)
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Osmanabad and Harangul
Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van
Reservation: Bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.
For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App
Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.