 Mumbai: CSMT-Latur Weekly Special Train Services Scheduled From October 19 To November 9; Check Details
Indian Railways launches CSMT-Latur Weekly Special train services from October 19 to November 9, 2024, departing every Saturday. The train features 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper, and 8 Second Class coaches. Bookings are open at all reservation centers and online at IRCTC.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:16 AM IST
article-image
CSMT-Latur Weekly Special train services start from October 19, 2024, offering comfortable travel every Saturday | Representational Image

CSMT-Latur Weekly Special (8 services)

01105 Weekly Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.30 hrs every Saturday from 19.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and arrive Latur at 11.40 hrs same day. (4 services)

01106 Weekly Special will depart Latur at 16.30 hrs Saturday from 19.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Osmanabad and Harangul

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

Reservation: Bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.

