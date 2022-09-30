Mumbai: CSMT-Kalyan local services affected due to signalling fault at Thane station

Photo: File

Suburban train services on the CSMT-Kalyan section of Central Railway were affected on Friday evening due to a signalling fault at Thane station, leaving several thousand commuters inconvenienced.

According to sources, an Ip slow local was held up at the entry of the platform resulting in the blocking of two other lanes. "It happened at around 6.55 pm. The problem was resolved by 7.35 pm and services were restored after that," said an official of CR adding that the cause of failure is under investigation.

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway said: "Due to technical problem at Thane locals were held up. All traffic restored at 19.35 hrs. Locals running late due to bunching. Many commuters claimed that the suburban services on the CR were running late by at least 30 minutes.

The technical fault took place at 6:57 pm and resulted in the "bunching" of trains one after the other, leaving the evening rush hour, which sees people going back home from work, affected.

"Train services on the CSMT-Kalyan Down fast line were restored at 7:23 pm and all lines were operational at 7:35 pm," the official informed.