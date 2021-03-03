Mumbai: CSMT becomes Maharashtra's first green station, receives gold certification from IGBC

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become the first railway station in Maharashtra to be awarded the gold certification as per the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) ratings.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, Sanjeev Mittal, Central Railway's General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager Shalabh Goel received the plaquette from IGBC National Vice Chairman Gurmit Singh Arora.

More than 15% of the station's site area is covered with trees and small parks with landscaped areas and lawns being maintained with organic manure. There are on-site 245 kWp solar panels and 100% of lamps have been replaced with LED fixtures at the station. For differently abled commuters and senior citizens the station has taken steps to make their commute easier.