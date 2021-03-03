Mumbai: CSMT becomes Maharashtra's first green station, receives gold certification from IGBC

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become the first railway station in Maharashtra to be awarded the gold certification as per the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) ratings.
As per a report in Deccan Herald, Sanjeev Mittal, Central Railway's General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager Shalabh Goel received the plaquette from IGBC National Vice Chairman Gurmit Singh Arora.
More than 15% of the station's site area is covered with trees and small parks with landscaped areas and lawns being maintained with organic manure. There are on-site 245 kWp solar panels and 100% of lamps have been replaced with LED fixtures at the station. For differently abled commuters and senior citizens the station has taken steps to make their commute easier.
Besides that 17 occupancy sensors are installed in various offices and waiting rooms. Energy-efficient brushless DC and high-volume low-speed fans have been installed at various locations.
Amenities like WiFi, ticket vending machines, food court, pharmacy were also installed.
General Mittal appreciated the staff and officials for their consistent effort in implementing green initiatives and motivated them to pursue such measures across the Central Railway Zone and also thanked the IGBC team for recognizing their effort by conferring CSMT with the gold certification.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)