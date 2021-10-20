Mumbai: CSMIA handles record 91,904 passengers on October 17, highest since COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of the world’s busiest single runway airports, handled a record passenger movement of 91,904 travellers on October 17, transiting through the airport in a single day, the airport authorities informed in a press statement. After the pandemic hit the world in 2020, the CSMIA also witnessed a record 91,904 passengers on the same day.

With a substantial rise of high vaccination rates, reduction of Covid cases and further easing of travel restrictions, there has been a steady rise in the number of passengers amid a boosted confidence among the people. After nearly one and a half years, since the commencement of the pandemic in 2020, the CSMIA witnessed a record 91,904 passengers on October 17, which is the highest movement since March 23 last year.

The authorities stated in a release that nearly 75,944 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) with 37,315 passengers arriving at CSMIA, while 38,629 passengers were witnessed departing through the airport. Whereas over 15,960 passengers travelled through Terminal 1(T1) with 7,690 departing passengers and 8,270 passengers arriving to CSMIA. On October 17, the CSMIA’s Terminal 1 catered to a total of 114 domestic flights whereas T2 catered to a total of 494 flights of which 415 were domestic and 79 flights on international routes.

The CSMIA witnessed IndiGo as the top airline catering to 38,833 passengers domestically, followed by GoFirst, Air India, Vistara and Air Asia. Whereas Air India topped the chart in terms of catering to the highest number of international passengers with 10,226 passengers, followed by IndiGo and Vistara airlines. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa were the top three destinations with the majority of passenger movement from both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

In 2018, the CSMIA set a record of 1,004 aircraft movements in a day, with 903 scheduled, 59 non-scheduled, 8 charter, 31 freighter & 3 military flights. With the recent opening of Terminal 1, the CSMIA is all set to welcome back passengers, while creating a safe, secure and efficient air hub in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:54 PM IST