Mumbai: CRWWO President Chitra Yadav Inaugurates New Canteen At Ambedkar Hospital In Byculla

Chitra Yadav, President, CRWWO inaugurated the New Santushti Upahar Gruh (Canteen) at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla and distributed eco-friendly sanitary napkins.

Chitra Yadav, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) inaugurated the New Santushti Upahar Gruh (Canteen) at Bharat Ratna Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla on 22.04.2024.

The New Santushti Upahar Gruh (Canteen) has been renovated and re-located in the premises of the Byculla Hospital.

Yadav also distributed eco-friendly sanitary napkins to the women staying in the outhouse of Nirmal Park Railway residential colonies. She interacted with the women folk and counselled them on keeping good personal hygiene.

The distribution of these eco-friendly, sanitary napkins is part of the project “Dastak” initiated by the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organization (RWWCO), Railway Board to create awareness about Women’s personal hygiene and distribute sanitary napkins free of cost to the needy women.

Neeru Arora, General Secretary, Vibha Garg, Treasurer and other members of CRWWO were also present on the occasion.