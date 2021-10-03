Mumbai Cruise Rave Party Raid: NCB takes three of eight detained including Aryan Khan for medical test; watch video

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday took three of the eight detained for medical test a day after they were arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was among those arrested on Sunday following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night by the NCB. He was one among eight people questioned after the raids.

The other seven detainees have been identified as Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from these people. While speaking to ANI, the NCB Chief said that these are detentions and not arrests, which have been shared in the public domain and action will be taken continuously. Action will be taken based on inputs received from these people, he said.

Regarding the action taken at the rave party, Pradhan told ANI, "The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed." "Action was taken only after the input was confirmed. When we received input that drugs are being carried and are going to be used, then we conducted raids," he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The raid -- which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs. Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:46 PM IST