Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB SIT records Aryan Khan’s statement

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged cruise drugs case recorded Aryan Khan’s statement on Friday. This is the first time the star kid’s statement was recorded by the SIT after taking over the probe.

Earlier on Friday, Aryan made a quick appearance at the NCB office in Ballard Estate to mark his attendance as per his bail condition. Aryan’s statement was recorded in Navi Mumbai, an official said. Earlier this week, the SIT had recorded Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar’s statements, also co-accused in the case.

Following several allegations levelled by Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and questions raised over the credentials of witnesses in the case, the NCB formed the SIT headed by Deputy Director General (DDG) Sanjay Kumar Singh. The 15-member SIT will investigate a total six cases, including the Cordelia drugs bust case lodged by the Mumbai zonal unit.

Probing the allegations of payoffs to secure Aryan’s release, the team has already recorded statements of 15 people, including Wankhede and several other officers of Mumbai zonal unit. All the statements have been video recorded, said an official close to the probe.

Gyaneshwar Singh who is heading the vigilance team said, “We have gathered electronic and documentary evidence and also reconstructed the crime scene. Statements of several people crucial for the inquiry are yet to be recorded. We have also moved the Pune court to allow us to record the statement of KP Gosavi.” A vigilance team insider indicated that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani would also be called to join the probe.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:10 PM IST