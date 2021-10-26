Mumbai cruise drugs case: Nawab Malik shares letter, demands probe against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Stepping up his attack against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and chief spokesman of the NCP Nawab Malik shared an explosive letter against Wankhede written by an NCB officer whose name has not been disclosed.

The four-page letter lists several alleged wrongdoings of Wankhede and other officers and includes details on the alleged role of the current Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who had then been given additional charge as NCB DG. It allegedly also includes details on how agency officers allegedly added more drugs during raids to bring the quantities up to commercial levels, so as to obstruct bail under the NDPS Act.

“The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases. Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this,” Malik said. Sharing the letter on Twitter, the minister said, “As a responsible citizen, I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede.”

Malik also wrote a letter to the NCB Director General and requested him to include the letter by an unknown NCB officer in the ongoing investigation being conducted against Wankhede. NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said that he had “received a paper on WhatsApp” and they would take “necessary action”.

Further, the whistle-blower has noted in the letter that the NCB officer had allegedly extorted money from Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others who were called for enquiry or detained in drug cases linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. The letter also claims that a part of the extorted money has also been given to Asthana, who was then holding additional charge of NCB DG.

Malik said the whistle-blower has also dispatched his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Further, the letter has named several officers from the agency who are involved in the alleged wrongdoings.

At the end of the letter, the whistle-blower has said that they are cannot disclose their name as they are part of the anti-drug agency. The whistle-blower has also appealed that the government should order an enquiry in the matter.

