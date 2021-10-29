Mumbai cruise drugs case latest update: Here's what DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said regarding Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, KP Gosavi

Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Gyaneshwar Singh on Friday said the five-member vigilance team has examined five officials and three private witnesses and collected various documents and evidence in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

He said NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was examined and he has submitted certain documents and the vigilance team is analysing that. We've asked for certain more documents and will associate him again if required, Singh added.

Regarding Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness who has alleged extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Singh said that they have tried to establish contact with Sail through all available sources. "We have even requested Mumbai Police commissioner to help us as there were media reports that Sail was in contact with police," he added. "We have not been able to serve him a notice yet. I hope he will join the probe as he is the most critical witness in this case," he further said.

Speaking about KP Gosavi, who was on Thursday arrested by the Pune Police in connection with a 2018 cheating case, the Deputy Director General of the NCB said that they have to approach the court for permission to include him in the drugs case investigation. For the unversed, Gosavi is an independent witness of the NCB who was apparently present during the raid on a cruise off the Mumbai coast. After Aryan Khan's arrest, Gosavi's selfie with the superstar's son had gone viral on social media.

"We hope that we will be able to complete the probe in this case," Gyaneshwar Singh said.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST